30,999 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 598,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,433,588. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.