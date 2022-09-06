3,900 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,203,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $5,244,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,201. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 55.75%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

