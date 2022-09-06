3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 134,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.51. 897,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,502,515. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a twelve month low of $121.15 and a twelve month high of $195.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

