3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $119.12

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.12 and last traded at $119.35, with a volume of 96709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

3M Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 134.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 380.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

