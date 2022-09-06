49,533 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 3.5 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

