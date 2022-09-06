8,000 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.2% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 229,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,338,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %

LMT traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.95. 5,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

