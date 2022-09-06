9,274 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

MMC stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.54. 12,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

