Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 2.0% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 4.02% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $64,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 107,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 308,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $758.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $48.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.