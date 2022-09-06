Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.