Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare
In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
Featured Stories
