Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.17

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 268747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $849.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

