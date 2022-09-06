ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACIW. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

