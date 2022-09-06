Act Two Investors LLC Buys 7,971 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 2.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 24.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

GM stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

