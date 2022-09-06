ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Down 14.7%

Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) were down 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Approximately 1,516,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 736,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Trading Down 14.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.
Recommended Stories
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.