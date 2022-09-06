Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,342 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,204,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,627 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. 1,037,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,824,896. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

