AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $49,847.83 and $54.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00834022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015643 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

