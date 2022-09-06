AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 212,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,911,141 shares.The stock last traded at $11.71 and had previously closed at $11.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $268,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

