AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.