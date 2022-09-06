AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
