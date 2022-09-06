Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,833 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of Airbnb worth $187,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.