AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares Down 3%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.60 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.31). Approximately 460,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 756,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.40 ($3.41).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,044.44.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.