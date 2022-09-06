Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 8,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 313,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
