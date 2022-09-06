Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 8,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 313,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 770,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 206,496 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

