Alchemy Pay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.16 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $61.27 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00313903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00122548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00078681 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,055,606 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

