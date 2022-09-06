Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 655,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,833. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

