Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.35

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.35 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 4116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.10.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
