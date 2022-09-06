Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.35

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.35 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 4116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

