Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.48% of Linde worth $773,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

LIN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.42. 43,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.82. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

