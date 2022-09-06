Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $379.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.13% of Trade Desk worth $379,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,235. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

