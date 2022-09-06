Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Announces GBX 3.40 Dividend

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alpha FX Group Price Performance
AFX stock opened at GBX 1,825 ($22.05) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,758.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,871.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3,351.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Alpha FX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,470 ($29.85).
Alpha FX Group Company Profile
