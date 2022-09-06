Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Announces GBX 3.40 Dividend

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AFX stock opened at GBX 1,825 ($22.05) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,758.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,871.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3,351.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Alpha FX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,470 ($29.85).

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

