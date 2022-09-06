Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading 13.4% Higher

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 7,222,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 1,762,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.93.

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

