Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. 949,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,020. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

