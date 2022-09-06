Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Ambev Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

