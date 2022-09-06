AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) were down 5.4% on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock to $0.50. The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 209,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,920,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 6.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

