American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $11.60. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 96,734 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 93,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

