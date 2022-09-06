American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stake Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,859 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group comprises about 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.41% of American Financial Group worth $298,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE AFG opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.08. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

