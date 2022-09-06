American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.14.

AMH stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

