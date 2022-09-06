American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,622. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APEI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

