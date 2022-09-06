Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.0% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $385,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $268.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.