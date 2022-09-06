Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

