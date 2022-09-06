Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target at $2,802.00

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,620.29.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.7061 per share. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

