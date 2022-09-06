Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $286.47

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.59.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $241.76 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.