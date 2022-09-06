Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target at $18.33

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.
PRVB has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Provention Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.
Institutional Trading of Provention Bio
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 98,020 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.