ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. 2,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,167. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $601.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

