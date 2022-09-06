Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.05

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 24150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

