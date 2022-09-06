ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.84 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance
