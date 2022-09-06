APIX (APIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,690.00

APIX (APIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, APIX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $619,235.97 and approximately $16,690.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00134939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022181 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.