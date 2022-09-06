apM Coin (APM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.86 Million

apM Coin (APM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and $9.86 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

