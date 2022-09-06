Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

