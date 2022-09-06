Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $170.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given a $170.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.53. 73,086,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,880,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

