Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 352,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $111,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.6 %

APTV stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 211.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

