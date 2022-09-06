Ark Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002066 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $57.11 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,503,431 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.