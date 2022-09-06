Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.95

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.95 and last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 26519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ARKAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Arkema Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

