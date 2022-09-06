Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.3% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $13,853,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:COP traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $109.19. 86,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

